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    • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

      Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

      BG7025/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

      The Series 7000 with it's unique double grooming heads and advanced safety technology let's you confidently switch between shaving & trimming. Precise results with the contour following 4D shaver and 5-length trimmer, anywhere on your body.

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      Suggested retail price: $259.00

      Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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      Bodygroom Series 7000

      Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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      Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

      4D contour following and advanced skin protection

      • 5-length adjustable comb (3, 5, 7, 9 ,11 mm)
      • 4D Contour following shaver
      • 80 minute cordless use / 1h charge
      • Up to 5 years Warranty
      Close and comfortable body shave with 4D contour following

      Close and comfortable body shave with 4D contour following

      Thanks to the 4 directional pivoting head, this adjustable body shaver adapts to every contour of your body giving your our closest shave yet.

      Control hair length with integrated, adjustable trimmer

      Control hair length with integrated, adjustable trimmer

      The integrated trimmer with adjustable comb is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. Achieve a natural look or closer result thanks to a 5 length adjustable comb with trim lengths ranging from 3mm to 11mm.

      Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

      Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

      Body groomer built to last with no oil required

      Body groomer built to last with no oil required

      All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years* and they never need to be oiled.

      Self sharpening trimmer blades for long lasting performance

      Self sharpening trimmer blades for long lasting performance

      The trimmers' steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. Refresh your foil every year.

      LED light shows battery status

      LED light shows battery status

      Never let your body groomer run out of power unexpectedly with battery low indicator.

      Dedicated trim & shave heads in one integrated design

      Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere below the neck with just one tool. Use the Philips Bodygroom 7000 full body trimmer and shaver to trim with one single attachment for an even result on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

      Dual step shaving for even results on different hair

      The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The dual step shaving first trims longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      100% Showerproof body groomer

      Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

      80 minutes cordless use and quick 1-hour charging

      High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 80 minutes of cordless use. When battery light indicates low power status, you can use the appliance again after an 1-hour charge.

      Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

      Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        80 minutes
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Up to 5-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Trimming element
        Integrated
        Skin comfort
        • Skin protection system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas
        Length settings
        5 adjustable length settings

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use

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      • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

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