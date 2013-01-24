Stainless steel blades & adjustable comb, trims hair 3-11mm

The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. The blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3-11mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side, for a closer result.