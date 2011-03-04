Bodygroom replacement foil Replacement Foil
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000
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Suggested retail price: $24.95
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Bodygroom replacement foil Replacement Foil
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Show {amount} more products Show less Replacement Trim & Shave Foil Change foil every 12 months for best results Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series Fits Click&Style (S500/700) 100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
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Compatibility
Fits product type
Cleaning
Usage
Use cleaning spray HQ110
Content
Packaging
1 shaving head foil
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