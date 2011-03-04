Search terms

    Bodygroom replacement foil

    Replacement Foil

    TT2000/43
    Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000

      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000

        Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

        Change foil every 12 months for best results

        • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
        • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
        • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
        • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Fits product type
          • QG33XX, TT20XX, BG70XX, BG30XX
          • BG50XX, SBG315, BG20XX
          • YS52X, YS53X

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

        • Content

          Packaging
          1 shaving head foil

