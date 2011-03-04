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    • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil Replacement Trim & Shave Foil Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

      Bodygroom replacement foil Replacement Foil

      TT2000/43

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $24.95

      Bodygroom replacement foil Replacement Foil

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      Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
      • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
      • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
      • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
      100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

      100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

      100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Fits product type
        • QG33XX, TT20XX, BG70XX, BG30XX
        • BG50XX, SBG315, BG20XX
        • YS52X, YS53X

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

      • Content

        Packaging
        1 shaving head foil

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