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BG7020/15
Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 7000 with its unique double grooming heads and advanced safety technology let's you confidently switch between shaving & trimming. Precise results with the contour following 2D shaver and 5-length trimmer, anywhere on your body.See all benefits
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Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Total
recurring payment
Thanks to the 2 directional pivoting head, this adjustable body shaver adapts to every contour of your body giving your our closest shave yet.
The integrated trimmer with adjustable comb is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. Achieve a natural look or closer result thanks to a 5 length adjustable comb with trim lengths ranging from 3mm to 11mm.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.
The trimmers' steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. Refresh your foil every year.
All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere below the neck with just one tool. Use the Philips Bodygroom 7000 full body trimmer and shaver to trim with one single attachment for an even result on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The dual step shaving first trims longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
Never let your body groomer run out of power unexpectedly with battery low indicator.
Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.
High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 70 minutes of cordless use. When battery light indicates low power status, you can use the appliance again after an 1-hour charge.
Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.
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