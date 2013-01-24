Home
      The Series 7000 with it's unique dual-sided design let's you switch between shaving & trimming. The shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth shave. The trimmer has 5 different lengths for trimming anywhere on your body. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $179.00

        Total body shave & trim

        Designed to protect even on sensitive areas

        • 2D contour following shaver
        • Integrated trimmer (3-11mm)
        • 70 min runtime, 1-hour charge
        • Unique dual-sided design
        Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool

        Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool

        Conveniently shave and trim below the neck. Easily switch between shaving and trimming, and adjust trim lengths without changing attachments. Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs.

        Adapts to the contours of your body for a comfortable shave

        Adapts to the contours of your body for a comfortable shave

        The added flexibility of our shaver head easily adapts to the contours of your body, giving you a smooth shave all over. Less pressure is needed to shave closely.

        Stainless steel blades & adjustable comb, trims hair 3-11mm

        Stainless steel blades & adjustable comb, trims hair 3-11mm

        The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. The blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3-11mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side, for a closer result.

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

        70 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

        70 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

        High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 70 minutes of cordless use after an 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage, and never need oil

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Skin comfort
          Skin comfort system

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          5 adjustable length settings

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          70 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

