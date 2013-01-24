Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Bodygroom series 5000

    Showerproof body groomer

    BG5020/15
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

      BG5020/15
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Smooth full-body shave

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.95
      Find similar products

      Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

      Smooth full-body shave

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs. See all benefits

      Smooth full-body shave

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.95
      Find similar products

      Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

      Smooth full-body shave

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all shaving

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bodygroom series 5000

        Bodygroom series 5000

        Showerproof body groomer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Smooth full-body shave

        Extra long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas

        • Skin friendly shaver
        • 3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
        • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
        • Back attachment
        Confidently trim or shave all body zones

        Confidently trim or shave all body zones

        Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin friendly shaver catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges.

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

        Includes 3 combs for a natural trim (3,5,7 mm)

        Includes 3 combs for a natural trim (3,5,7 mm)

        3 combs included for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs onto the shaving system, to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3mm, 5mm, or 7mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.

        Extra long handle makes it easier to reach your back

        Extra long handle makes it easier to reach your back

        Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

        60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

        60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

        High-power Li-ion battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use after an 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Skin comfort
          • Skin comfort system
          • Comfort in sensitive areas

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          3 fixed length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          3 body combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
          Back handle attachment
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          • Fully washable
          • Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order