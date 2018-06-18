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    • Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave Smooth full-body shave

      Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

      BG5020/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Smooth full-body shave

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.

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      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      Bodygroom series 5000 Showerproof body groomer

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      Bodygroom series 5000

      Showerproof body groomer

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      Smooth full-body shave

      Extra long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas

      • Skin friendly shaver
      • 3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
      • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Back attachment
      Protects skin while shaving or trimming

      Protects skin while shaving or trimming

      The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

      Trims hair in every direction

      Trims hair in every direction

      The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

      Reach those hard-to-get places

      Reach those hard-to-get places

      Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

      60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

      60 minutes cordless use after an 1-hour charge

      High-power Li-ion battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use after an 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

      Use wet or dry

      Use wet or dry

      Your wet and dry body groomer is 100% water resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

      Protective full body grooming

      Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        3 fixed length settings

      • Accessories

        Comb
        3 body combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
        Back handle attachment
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin comfort system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        • Fully washable
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use

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