This is a great unit for the average buyer. For those looking for a Serious sound look elsewhere. As per Amazon description it’s not exactly accurate. Personally I had a JVC system back in the 80s which look very similar sound was fantastic. And excepted Three CDs at a time. This unit describes it has a It has a double base system, but real terms. It doesn’t really change the sound that much it does noticeable to me, but to the Listener appear that there is no change. I am not sure how the Bluetooth link with my iPhone will be as I haven’t tried it yet. The quality of the unit build is excellent the LED Light display Is excellent but easy vision I would say just the right Amount of light. The speakers looks sleek But tweeters are a bit smaller than expected. The best driving holes Could be wider As a better, best drivers. It would be even better as they had Included bass drivers in the unit. To meet the same quality better. To me personally the quality of a unit should look great and sleek as well as sounding as good as it looks but in this case, even although the sound quality is OK to me, they could Better. The other functions on this unit are very easy to use as real as having just a rite amount.. I was scoring this unit between One as poor . 10 is great I was score the following as listed below. Looks 10. Ease of using 10. Sound quality 6 Weight 10. Functionality 10 sound base 4. Speakers 7. Overall 6. The reason for the overall score being a six because of the same quality. With Phillips always in my lifetime been born in 1958 listen to music a lot through the 70s and 80s with the portable units. Phillips was always in the high 4% of top manufacturer at that time the separation was also as good as a top manufactures. The best punch was really good. The med range and tweeters were fantastic and Separation of sound. Was equal to None. I understand that in this era multiple sound machines are not common, which is even more the reason why manufactures should make sure that the quality of unit and sound and functionality, which is as important as each other but the sound is more important. So if you’re going to build a Quality unit. For it always to sell above the rest it is worth Pay attention, and making sure the quality is as good as the rest of the machine. This way Phillips can always guarantee the sale Of boombox Above any other manufacturer. Before I buy something, I always look at public opinion passes.buyers Opinions before buying any unit, this is what will sway Me to buying a particular unit. So ratings are important for someone by the unit.