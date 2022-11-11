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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ700T/98

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.

See all benefits

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • USB Direct

  • 12W

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

USB Direct for MP3 music playback

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
1

11/11/2022

Canada

Canada

Excellent loud rich sound .

Very pleased, sounds like a $300.00 player. Love the rich full sound. I purchased for my husband, didn't expect to to sound so great. Also pleased with the impressive blend of tone & bass boost. The sound can fill my 1st. floor on 24 & it's not turned all the way up. Very happy with it . - Nancy from WI.

Pros

Beautiful full sounds, great price, $73.00 used like new.

Cons

Can't think of any.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2022-10-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2022-10-11

18/03/2021

US

US

I need a user guild to use radio please

We love our product but I do not have a user guild so I do not know how to use all functions. Could you please send me a user guild?

Pros

Need user guild please send .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2021-02-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2021-02-18

28/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Nice boombox.With a bluetooth function

I like it and i would recommend to my friend,Kishna.

Pros

Quality audio.Long lasting item

Cons

Can't put this thing under a sunlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine

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