2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.
Bluetooth® and NFC
USB Direct
12W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Nancy from WI
11/11/2022
Canada
Excellent loud rich sound .
Very pleased, sounds like a $300.00 player. Love the rich full sound. I purchased for my husband, didn't expect to to sound so great. Also pleased with the impressive blend of tone & bass boost. The sound can fill my 1st. floor on 24 & it's not turned all the way up. Very happy with it . - Nancy from WI.
Pros
Beautiful full sounds, great price, $73.00 used like new.
Cons
Can't think of any.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2022-10-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2022-10-11
Joany
18/03/2021
US
I need a user guild to use radio please
We love our product but I do not have a user guild so I do not know how to use all functions. Could you please send me a user guild?
Pros
Need user guild please send .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2021-02-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2021-02-18
izwanrock
28/05/2020
Malaysia
Nice boombox.With a bluetooth function
I like it and i would recommend to my friend,Kishna.
Pros
Quality audio.Long lasting item
Cons
Can't put this thing under a sunlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ700T CD Soundmachine