Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ700T/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ700T/98
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

      The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

      The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD. See all benefits

      Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

      The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

      The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all boombox

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

        • Bluetooth® and NFC
        • USB Direct
        • 12W
        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

        More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

        More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous album search
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Output Power
          12W max

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          3.5mm headphone jack
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Loader type
          top

        • Power

          Battery type
          D size (LR20)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power type
          AC/DC adaptor

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          yes
          Power cord
          Yes
          User Manual
          yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          435 x 271 x 170  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          469x 197 x 311 mm
          Product weight
          2.9  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.11  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now