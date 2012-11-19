Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- AC power cord
- Audio/video cable
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Enjoy your movies, music and photos
You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio. See all benefits
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
