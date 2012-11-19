Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ5741/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy your movies, music and photos Enjoy your movies, music and photos Enjoy your movies, music and photos
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ5741/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy your movies, music and photos

      You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy your movies, music and photos

      You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio. See all benefits

      Enjoy your movies, music and photos

      You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy your movies, music and photos

      You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hi-Fi

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy your movies, music and photos

        • DVD
        • 4W
        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

        Technical Specifications

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Picture CD
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Pause
          • PBC
          • Zoom

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          Loader Type
          Top
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Sound

          Maximum output power (RMS)
          4W
          Speaker diameter
          4"
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Finishing
          Metal
          Loudspeaker types
          Loudspeakers

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Ext 3.5 mm jack x1
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          7
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • AC Power Cord
          • Audio/Video cable
          • User Manual
          • Warranty Leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          401 x 243 x 172  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          453 x 196 x 275 mm
          Product weight
          3.1  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.9  kg

        • Power

          Mains power
          220 - 240V

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • AC power cord
        • Audio/video cable
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Music with Digital Right Management not supported.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.