Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- Audio/video cable
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
- Remote Control
Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos
Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers. See all benefits
DVD soundmachine
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
