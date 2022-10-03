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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1852/79

3.4

| (10) Reviews

Great portable sound

Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun

See all benefits

Great portable sound

  • Multisource ripping

  • USB

  • Tape

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Plays MP3/WM-CD, CD, CD-R & CD-RW

Plays MP3/WM-CD, CD, CD-R & CD-RW

Handy remote control

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

10

Reviews

2

03/10/2022

Australia

Australia

Best invention ever - Multi ripping to mp3

best invention ever - believe not made any more. Great opt get multliple sources to mp3 for play lists. Old tapes converted to CD / MP3 to keep memoires.

Pros

Everything

Cons

nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-10-02

09/11/2019

Australia

Australia

philips az1852

it was the only one i could use ,i have had 2 , , it did what i wanted it to both of them for 20 years never let me down now i want to buy another one but can't find one

Pros

good ,good, good recfording from computor to usb,and cd

Cons

non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2017-11-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2017-11-09

03/05/2019

Australia

Australia

unique features

What i want is a replacement for this product but production has stopped. Need new one as after several years cassette player does not now play.Can Philips help?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine

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