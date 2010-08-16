Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1852/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Great portable sound Great portable sound Great portable sound
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ1852/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Great portable sound

      Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Great portable sound

      Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun See all benefits

      Great portable sound

      Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Great portable sound

      Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD Soundmachine AZ1852. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Boombox

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Great portable sound

        • Multisource ripping
        • USB
        • Tape
        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Plays MP3/WM-CD, CD, CD-R & CD-RW

        Plays MP3/WM-CD, CD, CD-R & CD-RW

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Rip-plus for one-touch MP3 recording from multiple sources

        With this smart feature, you can rip your desired music content from CDs, cassette tapes (if applicable), radio programs or any device with a line-in connection via the hi-fi system directly to your USB device and SD card (if applicable) into MP3 format- without using a PC.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Playback

          Loader Type
          Top
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Number of decks
          1
          USB Direct Modes
          • Delete
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          • Tape
          • USB device
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          CD Synchro Start Recording
          USB recording sources
          • CD
          • Tape
          • Tuner

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          3.5mm stereo line in
          (MP3 Link)

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 1W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          Remote control
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          230 V - 240 V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          304  mm
          Packaging Height
          204  mm
          Packaging Width
          404  mm
          Product depth
          256  mm
          Product height
          161  mm
          Product width
          360  mm
          Weight
          2.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.5  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.