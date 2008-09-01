Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1816/79
    Overall rating / 5
    • Playback your digital music via USB Direct Playback your digital music via USB Direct Playback your digital music via USB Direct
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ1816/79
      Overall rating / 5

      Playback your digital music via USB Direct

      The sleek and portable design of AZ1816 allows you to enjoy your favorite MP3 / WMA music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Playback your digital music via USB Direct

      The sleek and portable design of AZ1816 allows you to enjoy your favorite MP3 / WMA music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone. See all benefits

      Playback your digital music via USB Direct

      The sleek and portable design of AZ1816 allows you to enjoy your favorite MP3 / WMA music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Playback your digital music via USB Direct

      The sleek and portable design of AZ1816 allows you to enjoy your favorite MP3 / WMA music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Boombox

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Playback your digital music via USB Direct

        • MP3
        • USB
        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

        10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer. Windows Media Audio (WMA) is a highly compressed digital audio format from Microsoft that delivers great sound with music files that take up half the disk space and download in half the time. A single CD can store up to 20 hours of good quality WMA music recorded at a bit rate of 64 Kbps.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Playback

          Loader Type
          Top
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2X1.0W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          3
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          262  mm
          Packaging Height
          200  mm
          Packaging Width
          377  mm
          Product depth
          230  mm
          Product height
          159  mm
          Product width
          330  mm
          Weight
          1.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.5  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.