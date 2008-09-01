Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Playback your digital music via USB Direct
The sleek and portable design of AZ1816 allows you to enjoy your favorite MP3 / WMA music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
CD Soundmachine
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer. Windows Media Audio (WMA) is a highly compressed digital audio format from Microsoft that delivers great sound with music files that take up half the disk space and download in half the time. A single CD can store up to 20 hours of good quality WMA music recorded at a bit rate of 64 Kbps.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
