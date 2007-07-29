Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Audio Cable
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Share your iPod music at home or on the go
Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips AZ1330D with powerful 2x4W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just slide in a CD on the motorized loading tray to enjoy your favorite music at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Share your iPod music at home or on the go
Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips AZ1330D with powerful 2x4W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just slide in a CD on the motorized loading tray to enjoy your favorite music at home.
Share your iPod music at home or on the go
Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips AZ1330D with powerful 2x4W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just slide in a CD on the motorized loading tray to enjoy your favorite music at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Share your iPod music at home or on the go
Free your iPod music and enjoy it out loud on the Philips AZ1330D with powerful 2x4W sound. Share all your tunes and liven up any party, or just slide in a CD on the motorized loading tray to enjoy your favorite music at home.
docking entertainment system
Total:
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
iPod compatibility
Audio Playback
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.