    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1316/10
    Overall rating / 5
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ1316/10
      all-in-one, impressive MP3 music

      Compact and stylish, this all-in-one CD player plays all CDs, including MP3-CD. Sit back and enjoy music convenience with its programmable 20 track replay. See all benefits

      CD Soundmachine

      CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        all-in-one, impressive MP3 music

        • MP3
        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Autostore Programming for one-touch radio tuning

        Autostore Programming is a convenient feature that allows you to tune in to your favorite stations and set station presets by simply pressing a button. Autostore Programming does away with the hassle of manual radio station tuning and setting of presets. A built-in electrical circuit automatically scans local radio station frequencies, locks on to the strongest radio station signals, and assigns them to specific presets.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2X1.2W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Speaker diameter
          4"
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Audio Playback

          Loader Type
          Top
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Pause key

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Remote control
          14 keys

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Power

          Mains power
          Yes
          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          210  mm
          Packaging Height
          275  mm
          Packaging Width
          470  mm
          Product depth
          169  mm
          Product height
          243  mm
          Product width
          400  mm
          Weight
          2.9  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.7  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

