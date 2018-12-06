2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AZ100B/79
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
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The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
3.0
of 5
6
Reviews
orbweavez
06/12/2018
Australia
Bargain
I scored this for a bargain and am pleasantly surprised by how good this little unit is. The sound is more than loud enough and nice and clear, which is what I was worried about going off many iffy reviews about this and many other portable CD players. Programming the radio stations is easy as well, with great reception. Nothing bad to say about this unit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine
User130
20/05/2017
Singapore
This product meets my need to enjoy listeniing to CDs.
This CD player is light and portable. It is convenient as I can take it anywhere to listen to my CDS. The sound system is clear. The price is affordable. It has user-friendly features for ordinary users like me. Thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine
pinkiepirate
21/08/2013
Malaysia
Good!
I play CD using this sound machine at least 8 hours a day. So far so good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ100B CD Soundmachine