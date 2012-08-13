Home
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ100B/79
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ100B/79
      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • Black
        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Packaging depth
          159  mm
          Packaging height
          244  mm
          Packaging width
          262  mm
          Main unit depth
          212  mm
          Main unit height
          131  mm
          Main unit width
          245  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.5  kg
          Weight
          1.1  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

