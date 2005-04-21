Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1006/10
    Overall rating / 5
    • Your handy soundmachine Your handy soundmachine Your handy soundmachine
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ1006/10
      Overall rating / 5

      Your handy soundmachine

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Your handy soundmachine

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      Your handy soundmachine

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Your handy soundmachine

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1006 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      Similar products

      See all CD Sound

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Your handy soundmachine

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Stereo cassette deck

        Stereo cassette deck

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Output power (RMS)
          2X1.0W
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Finishing
          Metal
          Loudspeaker types
          Loudspeakers

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top
          Number of decks
          1
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          No
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          2
          Display Type
          LCD

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          287  mm
          Packaging Height
          200  mm
          Packaging Width
          416  mm
          Product depth
          225  mm
          Product height
          152  mm
          Product width
          360  mm
          Weight
          2.2  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.8  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.