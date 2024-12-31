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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

AX2400 Portable CD Player

AX2400/00

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45-second ESP™

Electronic Skip Protection is a convenient feature that ensures skip-free music even when your CD player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you're jogging or on the move. Devices with Electronic Skip Protection have an intelligent electronic buffer that adjusts both its contents and laser spin speeds automatically to guarantee uninterrupted music listening.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

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