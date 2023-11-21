2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
AX2400/00
Discontinued
My Philips CD player has no power
Bad or no sound from my Philips player
Messages READ, READING, READING CD, 1 --:--, or CDrEAD
Intermittent sound from my Philips headphones
CD skips during playback on my Philips CD player
Error NF Disc, no RF, or UNFINALIZED on my Philips player
Disc spins in my Philips player but there is no sound
OOPS message displayed on my Philips CD player
My Philips CD player has no power
Err, Error, or Disc Error shows on my Philips player