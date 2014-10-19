Home
    wireless portable speaker

    AT10/00
    Enjoy your music wherever you go
      wireless portable speaker

      AT10/00
      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      Enjoy listening to music from the compact Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Simply choose your music source, from Bluetooth wireless streaming, FM radio, audio-in, USB or an SD card! A built-in rechargeable battery means music everywhere

        Enjoy your music wherever you go

        • Bluetooth®
        • USB Direct
        • SD
        • FM digital tuner
        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

        Up to 20-hour music playback

        Up to 20-hour music playback

        This player's long-lasting power comes in the form of 20 hours of continuous music playback or FM radio listening - all on a single charge.

        USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

        USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          • new iPad
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 5C
          • iPhone 5S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets & smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below

        • Audio Playback

          Audio supported format
          MP3
          Playback Media
          • USB flash drive
          • SD Card
          Playback mode
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Play and Pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Antenna type
          Telescopic

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          3W

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LED display

        • Power

          Battery type
          Built-in lithium
          Music play time
          20  hr

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          for charging

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

