    Clock Radio

    AJT3300/79
    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
      Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

      Start your day fully charged with AJT3300. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the by-packed interchangeable cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep See all benefits

        Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

        • Bluetooth®
        • Universal charging
        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        2W RMS total output power

        2W RMS total output power

        This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Universal charging cradles and clutter-free cable management

        Universal charging cradles and clutter-free cable management

        No more cable chaos on your nightstand. This clock radio comes with three interchangeable cradles and for charging your iPhone, Android or other smartphones. Use Apple Lightning or 30-pin charging cable with the right cradle for your iPhone and/or the by-packed micro USB cradle for Android and others. Once the cable and cradle are hooked up, dock your smartphone and start charging right away. Even the wires are tucked away neatly out of sight.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

        Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

        With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          V3.1 + EDR
          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • AVRCP
          Range
          10M (free space)

        • Compatibility

          Android tablets & smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Display
          LED
          Time format
          24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          10 FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Convenience

          Speakerphone - talk handsfree
          Yes
          Volume control
          Up/ Down

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Output power (RMS)
          2W
          Volume Control
          digital

        • USB Charging

          Yes
          Yes
          5V, 1A
          Yes

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W
          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          112 x 101 x 125  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          119 x 122 x 183 mm
          Product weight
          0.41  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.56  kg

        • Accessories

          micro USB cable with cradle
          Yes
          Cradle for
          • Lightning (iPhone 5) connector
          • 30-pin (iPhone 4/4S) connector
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

