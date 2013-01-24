Home
      -{discount-value}

      Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via Lightning connector with this stylish Philips clock radio. Featuring an extra USB, 5W power output and FM digital tuning with presets, the big knobs at the front give you hassle-free time & alarm setup.

        Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • USB port for charging
        • 5W, FM, Dual alarm
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        5W RMS total output power

        This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          • iPod nano 7th generation

        • Audio Playback

          Playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Station presets
          20 FM

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Dock
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LED display
          Backlight color
          Amber
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          100-240V, 50/60Hz
          Power type
          AC Input, 9V, 1.6A
          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          195 x 99.3 x 123  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          273 x 124 x 144 mm
          Product weight
          0.86  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.16  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

