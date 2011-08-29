Home
      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      Tune in to Philips AE5430/10 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and DAB FM preset stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

        Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

        • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
        • 20 presets
        • Headphone jack
        • Battery or AC operated
        DAB for clear and crackle-free radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

        Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Battery operation for portable use

        The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          DAB
          • info display
          • smart scan
          • menu
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB (Band III)
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Sound

          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          white

        • Power

          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Power type
          AC Input
          DC input voltage
          6  V
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          79  mm
          Main unit height
          137  mm
          Main unit width
          210  mm
          Packaging depth
          106  mm
          Packaging height
          156  mm
          Packaging width
          276  mm
          Gross weight
          1.03  kg
          Weight
          0.78  kg

