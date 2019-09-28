I initially chose this product based upon the fact is was a bathroom radio with an LCD clock, can be hung up, is water resistant and had good reviews. Let's get the negative out of the way first: The clock; The whole point of having a clock on my radio is so I can check the time whilst singing away in the shower. However, when the radio is on all that is displayed is the radio station frequency, not the time. Not very useful. The hanger; providing you can hook it over something you're ok. The hook won't come undone to attach it to the shower pole for example. You can hang it on the shower head but if you need to detach the head you have to keep removing the radio. It's water resistant; I'm a tad paranoid now because having had one shower with it I realised I'd put old batteries in! I opened the back to replace them and the battery compartment was wet and the water had already caused the inside to rust slightly! On a positive note, the sound is brilliant, the tuning is automatic and very easy to set up. You CAN set a timer to turn off the radio after so many minutes which is almost like having the clock in front of you! It can stand up on the corner of the bath. Changing the station and adjusting the volume is easy with wet fingers. Overall, it's a neat little radio with a good sound and was actually cheaper on the Philips website than Ebay or Amazon (at the time of purchase). I'd recommend this radio to anyone not needing to have it directly inline with the water flow, wanting a decent sound and a funky and stylish addition to their bathroom.