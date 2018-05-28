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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE2160/79

3.3

| (3) Reviews

300 hours battery life

Functional portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to fit easily in any space.

See all benefits

300 hours battery life

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Headphone jack

  • Battery or AC operated

Conveniently locate

Tone control

Headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

28/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well made little radio.

this is the 2nd one ive bought, after the first one finally wore out after 10 years use!!! well made,solid little radio that should last for years. sounds good and picks up stations well. i think its been discontinued now in the u'.k. but i managed to buy one in spain whilst on holiday.....just be aware that the ae2160/04 has fm/mw/lw but the ae2160/c only has fm and mw.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Portable Radio AE2160 FM/MW/LW, Analogue tuning Headphone jack Battery or AC operated

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Portable Radio AE2160 FM/MW/LW, Analogue tuning Headphone jack Battery or AC operated

02/04/2017

Philippines

Philippines

this product is easy to use

radio is my hobby and passion , today i found it in a local market i bought it it is a basic good radio . a good value for money . compact design. i have added it into my collection . i strongly recommend it those who likes simple and good radio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio

07/10/2016

Australia

Australia

Volume /power switch breaks. .

I had one of these , was good radio until on/of switch broke. I thought it might have been dropped or bumped so I bought another of the same model.. Volume control on this now sometimes working sometimes not.. very crackly at times. Not sure how old it is , cannot find a receipt but probably not over 12 months.

This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio

This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio

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