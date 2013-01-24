Home
    Portable Radio

    AE2160/79
    300 hours battery life
      Portable Radio

      AE2160/79
      300 hours battery life

      Functional portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to fit easily in any space.

        Portable Radio

        300 hours battery life

        • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
        • Headphone jack
        • Battery or AC operated
        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don’t want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          Tone Control
          Sound System
          Mono
          Speaker diameter
          100mm
          Output power (RMS)
          300mW
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          60  mm
          Product height
          135  mm
          Product width
          210  mm
          Product weight
          0.52  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR20
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

