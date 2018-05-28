2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AE2160/79
300 hours battery life
Functional portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to fit easily in any space.
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Headphone jack
Battery or AC operated
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
0161pumaste
28/05/2018
United Kingdom
Well made little radio.
this is the 2nd one ive bought, after the first one finally wore out after 10 years use!!! well made,solid little radio that should last for years. sounds good and picks up stations well. i think its been discontinued now in the u'.k. but i managed to buy one in spain whilst on holiday.....just be aware that the ae2160/04 has fm/mw/lw but the ae2160/c only has fm and mw.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Portable Radio AE2160 FM/MW/LW, Analogue tuning Headphone jack Battery or AC operated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Portable Radio AE2160 FM/MW/LW, Analogue tuning Headphone jack Battery or AC operated
Aleem
02/04/2017
Philippines
this product is easy to use
radio is my hobby and passion , today i found it in a local market i bought it it is a basic good radio . a good value for money . compact design. i have added it into my collection . i strongly recommend it those who likes simple and good radio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio
Geoffk
07/10/2016
Australia
Volume /power switch breaks. .
I had one of these , was good radio until on/of switch broke. I thought it might have been dropped or bumped so I bought another of the same model.. Volume control on this now sometimes working sometimes not.. very crackly at times. Not sure how old it is , cannot find a receipt but probably not over 12 months.
This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio
This review was made for AE2160 Portable Radio