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    • Enjoy smoother, fresher water. Enjoy smoother, fresher water. Enjoy smoother, fresher water.
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      Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™

      ADD583/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy smoother, fresher water.

      Philips RO technology with Aquaporin Inside™ uses biomimetic membranes for ultimate filtration. The filtration performance document is available via "Get support for this product" (scroll down). One year recommended filter lifetime.

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      Suggested retail price: $229.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™

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      Enjoy smoother, fresher water.

      Removes 110+ harmful substances

      • Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™
      • 6-layer filter with alkaline remineraliser
      • PFAS reduction rate >99.8%
      • Bacteria and Viruses reduction rate >99.999%
      • Replacement cartridge for Philips ADD6920BK/79, ADD6921DG/79, ADD6922DG/79 and ADD6992DG/79.
      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

      6-layer All-in-One Filter Cartridge with Aquaporin Inside™

      6-layer All-in-One Filter Cartridge with Aquaporin Inside™

      Multi-stage purification system: 1 - Polypropylene 2 - Activated Carbon 3 - Polypropylene 4 - RO membrane with Aquaporin Inside™ 5 - Activated Carbon 6 - Adding Minerals The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*. Providing you cleaner and fresher tasting water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration capacity
        2000L
        Main filter media
        RO

      • General specifications

        gross weight
        1.1  kg
        net weight
        0.8  kg
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
        125*125*39  mm

      • Main parameters

        Applicable water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Rated water flow
        0.2  l/min

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      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

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