Excellent filtration efficiency

Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.