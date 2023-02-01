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Enjoy smoother, fresher water.
Philips RO technology with Aquaporin Inside™ uses biomimetic membranes for ultimate filtration. The filtration performance document is available via "Get support for this product" (scroll down). One year recommended filter lifetime.See all benefits
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RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™
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Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.
Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.
Multi-stage purification system: 1 - Polypropylene 2 - Activated Carbon 3 - Polypropylene 4 - RO membrane with Aquaporin Inside™ 5 - Activated Carbon 6 - Adding Minerals The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*. Providing you cleaner and fresher tasting water.
Filter specifications
General specifications
Main parameters
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