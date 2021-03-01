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    • Purifies the air in less than 6 minutes Purifies the air in less than 6 minutes Purifies the air in less than 6 minutes

      3000i Series Air Purifier for XL Rooms

      AC3039/73

      Purifies the air in less than 6 minutes

      Air Purifier 3000i series effectively and quickly removes pollutants, PM2.5, allergens and viruses to keep it clean and safe. Monitor the air quality with real-time feedback and control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app.

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      3000i Series Air Purifier for XL Rooms

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      Purifies the air in less than 6 minutes

      99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (3,4,7)

      • Removes 99.99% pollen allergen*
      • 520 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • Connected with Air+ app
      The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

      The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

      Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (8)

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Smart sensors for intelligent purification

      Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

      Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 135 m2

      Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 135 m2

      The 360 degree powerful airflow distributes clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 520 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants. 20 m2 is purified in just 6 minutes. (1)

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 55 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

      Air quality display

      Air quality display

      See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens, gases and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Detects and removes allergenic dust at night (10)

      Detects and removes allergenic dust at night (10)

      Next to regular Sleep mode, the product is equipped with a special Allergy Sleep mode to protect you at night. This mode effectively detects allergenic dust in the air and switches the device to a more powerful speed, delivering up to 40% more clean air during the night (11) - while keeping the sound level low.

      Long lasting filter with smart change indicator

      Long lasting filter with smart change indicator

      Long filter lifetime means long-term saving. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters help you save money in the long term vs other leading air purifiers (14). Check the filter lifetime indicator in your purifiers digital display, to know when it is time to replace the filter.

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (13)

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (13)

      Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 micronS (4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency (12). Certified by the European Center for allergy Research Foundation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        55  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        <2  W
        Voltage
        230  V

      • Maintenance

        Recommended filter change
        3 years (6)
        Replacement filter
        FY3430/30
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Air+
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices
        Voice control
        Alexa, Google Home (8)

      • Technical specifications

        Day modes
        4 (Auto, Speed 1, Speed 2, Turbo)
        Night modes
        2 (Sleep, Allergy Sleep)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        6.8  kg
        Dimensions (L*W*H)
        290*290*645
        Color(s)
        Dark grey

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        520  m³/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        Up to 135 m²
        Filtration layers
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5 particle, Gas
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergens filtration
        99.99%
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        99.9%

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        15  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        4 (Sleep, Speed 1, 2, Turbo)
        Air quality feedback
        Color ring, numerical
        Auto-ambient light
        Yes
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        56 dB (9)

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      Reviews

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      • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 520 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
      • (2)CADR tested by a certified third-party lab per GB/T18801-2015. Due to improvements to our testing and quality control, CADR values were upgraded. If packaging isn’t yet updated, rest assured the product meets the higher specifications listed online.
      • (3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
      • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
      • (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
      • (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
      • (7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
      • (8)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
      • (9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
      • (12)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
      • (13)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
      • (14)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.

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