    Xenon HID conversion kit

    858284KX2
    • Easy fit for better sight Easy fit for better sight Easy fit for better sight
      Xenon HID conversion kit

      858284KX2

      Easy fit for better sight

      The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs.

      Xenon HID conversion kit

      Easy fit for better sight

      The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits

      Easy fit for better sight

      The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits

      Xenon HID conversion kit

      Easy fit for better sight

      The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits

        Easy fit for better sight

        • H3
        • 12V
        • 35W

        Superior beam pattern

        3-axis alignment

        Complete installation kit

        Everything included to upgrade your car lighting (in connection with Philips Xenon HID bulb)

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Base
          PK22s
          Description
          Conv. bulb H3
          Range
          4K
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Packaging Data

          Packing
          X2

