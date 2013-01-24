Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easy fit for better sight
The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy fit for better sight
The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits
Easy fit for better sight
The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy fit for better sight
The Philips Xenon HID conversion kit is your chance to convert from standard halogen headlamps to the brightest and whitest Xenon bulbs. See all benefits
Xenon HID conversion kit
Philips shop price
Total: