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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
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  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
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  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

BlueVision ultraHeadlight bulb

85415BVUS1

Drive with style

Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6 000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light.

See all benefits

Maximum blue effect (up to 6 000 K)

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • Pack of: 1

  • 85 V,35 W

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Award winning car lamp manufacturer

Award winning car lamp manufacturer

Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

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