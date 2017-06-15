Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe

      Xenon Standard Headlight bulb

      42403C1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb

      See all benefits

      Xenon Standard Headlight bulb

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Xenon Standard
      - {discount-value}

      Xenon Standard

      Headlight bulb

      Total

      recurring payment

      carselector

      Find the right globe for your car

      Guide to finding the right globe

      Find your globe
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Original quality

      • Type of lamp: D3S
      • 42 V,35 W
      • Standard
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

      Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

      Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

      Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Original quality
        Product highlight
        Original quality

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PK32d-5
        Designation
        D3S
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        E4 0A9
        Range
        Xenon Standard
        Technology
        Xenon
        Type
        D3S

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 2000/3000

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        3200 ±450
        Color temperature
        4200

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        42  V

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        36765294

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      • Compared to standard halogen bulbs

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.