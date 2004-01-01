Search terms

        Simply connect

        Hotel LED TV with NetTV and IP system integration

        • 32" MediaSuite
        • LCD
        • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
        Philips Net TV for popular online services on your Hotel TV

        Philips Net TV for popular online services on your Hotel TV

        Did you know half of travellers around the world indicated us that they would prefer to stay at a hotel with Net TV services on offer, over a hotel that doesn't? With Net TV a wealth of online apps awaits you. Experience a rich selection of online services with Philips Net TV specifically build into the MediaSuite range. Enjoy Catch-up TV, youtube, pictures, infotainment, weather, and other internet directly on your TV whenever you like. Through our partner network you can also opt for IPTV system integration without the use of a STB, allowing for tailor made portals.

        Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

        400Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

        400Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

        400Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.

        Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

        All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

        Hotel Scenea for a tailored info and start-up channel

        Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store image on the TV which can be displayed as start-up or info channel.

        Instant Initial Cloning for quick installation

        For initial TV installations, Instant Initial Cloning will save you 3-5 minutes per TV simply because the USB files are automatically read and copied to the TV without having to use the TV menu anymore. Instant Initial Cloning allows you to significantly reduce installation time and cost.

        VSecure for content protection over IP and RF

        To show HD premium content to the guest there is a need for strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

        With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Integrated Connectivity Panel

        The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels

        One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          81  cm
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Active Control
          • Color Enhancement
          • Color Transient Improvement
          • Digital Noise Reduction
          • Luminance Transient Improver
          • Progressive scan
          • Sharpness Adjustment
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Automatic skin tone correction
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • 1080p 24/25/30Hz processing
          • 1080p 50/60Hz processing
          • 100Hz Clear LCD
          • Pixel Plus HD
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Dynamic screen contrast
          150,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          2  ms
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Screen enhancement
          Anti-Reflection coated screen

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF
          TV system
          • PAL I
          • PAL B/G
          • SECAM B/G
          • SECAM L/L'
          • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
          Digital TV
          • DVB-T MPEG4
          • DVB-C MPEG4
          • DVB-T2
          Number of Preset Channels
          999
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • JPEG Still pictures
          • Slideshow files (.alb)
          • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Fine Tuning
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          • Keyboard lock-out
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Side Control
          • Graphical User Interface
          Clock
          Sleep Timer
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Welcome message
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Widescreen
          • Super Zoom
          • Auto Format
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          Interactive hotel features
          • Block automatic channel update
          • Block over-the-air SW download
          • Remote software upgrade
          • SmartInstall
          Remote control type
          22AV1104A/10 (RC6)
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Firmware upgradeable via RF
          Teletext enhancements
          • Fast text
          • Program information Line

        • Healthcare

          Control
          Multi remote control
          Safety
          Double isolation Class II
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          24W, Invinsible Sound
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Incredible Surround
          • Smart Sound
          Sound System
          Nicam Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Connectivity Enhancements
          • Power on scart
          • Serial Xpress interface
          • USB2.0
          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of Scarts
          1
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Front / Side connections
          • USB 2.0
          • HDMI v1.3
          Other connections
          • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Headphone out
          Ext 2
          YPbPr in

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240V, 50/60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 40 °C
          Standby power consumption
          0.15 W
          Annual energy consumption
          58  kW·h

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Table top stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          Optional accessories
          • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
          • Wallmount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          158  mm
          Product weight
          8.7  kg
          Set Width
          761  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          761  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          200 x 200 mm
          Box height
          572  mm
          Box width
          950  mm
          Set Height
          473  mm
          Set Depth
          41.6  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          523  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          221  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          10.6  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop tilt stand
        • Warranty leaflet

