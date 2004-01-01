Philips Net TV for popular online services on your Hotel TV

Did you know half of travellers around the world indicated us that they would prefer to stay at a hotel with Net TV services on offer, over a hotel that doesn't? With Net TV a wealth of online apps awaits you. Experience a rich selection of online services with Philips Net TV specifically build into the MediaSuite range. Enjoy Catch-up TV, youtube, pictures, infotainment, weather, and other internet directly on your TV whenever you like. Through our partner network you can also opt for IPTV system integration without the use of a STB, allowing for tailor made portals.