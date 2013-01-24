Powerful bright light, directed exactly where you need it

The best car lights are not simply the ones that produce the strongest light. Creating ever brighter LED bulbs for cars is the easier task. It’s what you do with that extra light that matters. Uncontrolled bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED fog lights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform and accurate beam pattern is designed according to road safety regulations for halogen headlights. With more precise control of light, you have greater visibility, making you a better and safer night-time driver.