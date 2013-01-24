Search terms
Feel safe, ride safe
For maximum performance and safety, Philips X-tremeVision Moto bulbs are engineered with state-of-the-art technology to offer up to 100% more vision for riders who need to see farther. See all benefits
Motorcycle headlights
Thanks to improved filament geometry and the use of unique gas compositions the X-tremeVision Moto headlamps project up to 100% more vision.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Thanks to and impoved filament design, specific gas mixture and optimized geometry Philips X-tremeVision moto headlamps acheive unique birghtness and durability.
"Philips X-tremeVision Moto bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology which improves lifetime and durability. The bulbs are filled with a unique gas which reduces the deterioration of the lamps filament and increases its lifetime. "
Based on a unique filament design and optimized geometry, X-tremeVision Moto lamps are engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate performance and bright, white light where it matters the most.
