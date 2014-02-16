2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Drive with style
BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2+2
12 V,60/55 W
Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered
With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.
Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Nidge
16/02/2014
Australia
Great road legal styling upgrade
Looks great in the reflector with a much more noticeable bluish white appearance. Light on the road is also whiter with similar range to standard bulbs, and is a little brighter too. Going strong after 1.5 years of use. Installation was fairly straight forward if you know what you're doing. The product's best feature is the look from oncoming traffic. The light on the road isn't nearly as intense and white as Xenon HID lamps, and when side by side with a vehicle equipped with those, you can tell the difference.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb