Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon moto LED

    Motorcycle headlight bulb

    11342UMX1
    • Light the way, enjoy the freedom Light the way, enjoy the freedom Light the way, enjoy the freedom
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

      11342UMX1

      Light the way, enjoy the freedom

      Philips Ultinon moto LED bulbs are specifically designed for compact two-wheeler optics. Get more visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter and wider glare-free beam. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish whiter headlight. See all benefits

      Ultinon moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

      Light the way, enjoy the freedom

      Philips Ultinon moto LED bulbs are specifically designed for compact two-wheeler optics. Get more visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter and wider glare-free beam. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish whiter headlight. See all benefits

      Light the way, enjoy the freedom

      Philips Ultinon moto LED bulbs are specifically designed for compact two-wheeler optics. Get more visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter and wider glare-free beam. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish whiter headlight. See all benefits

      Ultinon moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

      Light the way, enjoy the freedom

      Philips Ultinon moto LED bulbs are specifically designed for compact two-wheeler optics. Get more visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter and wider glare-free beam. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish whiter headlight. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultinon moto LED

        Ultinon moto LED

        Motorcycle headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Light the way, enjoy the freedom

        Stylish LED performance

        • LED-HL [~H4]
        • 6000 K bright white light
        • Pack of: 1
        • Compact design for easy fit
        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some people who opt for new LED lights are disappointed with their experience. This is usually because the claimed heat management performance does not tally up with real world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

        Enhanced beam for brighter light ahead

        For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performance Philips Ultinon moto LED with a wider beam and brighter light for more visibility ahead of you. The uniform and accurate beam pattern allow you to see well and be seen for your safety.

        Sharp white light of up to 6000 Kelvin

        For that modern high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

        Make sure to be noticed by other drivers for enhanced safety

        Being seen is just as important for your safety on a motorbike as seeing well. With a powerful beam and sharp white light of up to 6000 Kelvin, you will be noticed early by the vehicles around you. This can help you avoid dangerous situations that so many motorcyclists experience everyday. See and be seen, a key objective for our Philips automotive lighting portfolio.

        See more and avoid dangerous glare with a precise beam

        Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon moto LED, the light will be projected just where you need it. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and ride with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare (making everyone safer). For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp.

        Compact design for quick and simple installation

        The compact design of the Ultinon moto LED bulbs make installation simple. Even in the smallest two-wheeler headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs. Thanks to the integrated driver box, you can fit your new LED lights in two-wheelers where other products would be too bulky.

        Water resistance IP65 and vibration resistance up to 10G

        In daily life, bulbs face a challenging assignment in your motorbuke. Philips Ultinon moto LED is coping with up to 10G, performing reliably even under high vibration. Resistant to water and dust ingress and certified IP65, your LED lights will be durable and so you can avoid frequent changes. Enjoy riding your bike, not servicing it!

        Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major vehicle manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get to enjoy a safer and smoother ride.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X1
          EAN1
          8719018051905
          EAN3
          8719018051912

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000  K

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          LED moto performance
          Product highlight
          LED moto performance

        • Product description

          Range
          • Ultinon moto
          • Ultinon moto LED
          Technology
          LED
          Base
          P43t-38
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          LED-HL [~H4]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED-HL [˜H4]

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5 years

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          17  W

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          6002031
          Order entry
          11342UMX1

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.