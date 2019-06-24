Kids electric toothbrush

Search terms
There are many differences between brushing your teeth manually and using a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Discover all the benefits.
Sonicare toothbrushes clean differently
Electric toothbrushes clean more thoroughly in a way that manual toothbrushes cannot.
Recommended by dental professionals
Electric toothbrushes are recommended by most dental professionals to help improve oral health because they are proven to be more effective in removing plaque compared to a manual toothbrush.
Scientific proof
Our Sonic technology is backed by more than 175 clinical and laboratory studies at over 50 universities and research institutions worldwide.
Number one recommended brand
These results, along with personal experience, make Philips Sonicare the #1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide.
Patented sonic technology
Our patented sonic technology drives unique bristle tip velocity - the movement of the brush head in your mouth - through a combination of high frequency and high amplitude motion. This motion creates a dynamic cleaning action that drives fluids deep into the tight spaces between your teeth and along the gum line, which results in a cleaner, healthier mouth.
If you would like to change the brushing modes or intensity settings on your Philips Sonicare toothbrush, find out below on how you can do so.
Changing the brushing modes
Your Sonicare toothbrush comes with 5 different modes to accommodate all your oral care needs (some models come with 4 brushing modes only): Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean and Tongue Care (Specific models only).
To change the brushing modes on your Philips Sonicare toothbrush, follow these simple steps:
The above steps work for Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, ExpertClean, Expert Results, and Protective Clean 5100 and 6100 Series.
Note: The brushing modes settings may vary depending on the toothbrush handle and not all Sonicare toothbrush models have brushing modes available.
Changing the intensity settings
Your Sonicare toothbrush gives you the option to choose between 3 different intensity levels: low, medium and high. Based on the brush head you attach, the intensity will be selected automatically. If you wish to change to a different intensity, you can do so by pressing the mode/intensity button while brushing.
Note: The above steps work for Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, ExpertClean, Expert Results, Protective Clean 5100 and 6100 Series. For Sonicare toothbrush handles with an Intensity Level Panel on the handle, press the intensity panel up or down to adjust the intensity level.
A Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush behaves differently than a manual one. Be assured that it cannot do any harm.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes will not harm your gums
Sonicare toothbrushes have even been shown in studies to be gentler on dentin than a manual or an oscillating toothbrush.
While gentle, Sonicare technology cleans effectively by:
Sonicare toothbrushes with gum care mode
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush come with special Gum Care and Massage modes to assure even more comfort for sensitive gums. Gum Care mode provides two minutes of complete whole mouth cleaning, with one additional minute of gentle cleaning for problem areas and along the gum line. Massage mode uses our patented technology to drive fluids to stimulate gums, resulting in healthier gums.
When you are wearing braces, brushing your teeth is not always easy. You can best use your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush as follows.
Tips and tricks:
Philips Sonicare Mini brush head
Please note that all Sonicare toothbrushes may be used to clean around braces. However, our Mini brush head is especially suited for people with braces and other site-specific cleaning needs. It is 40% smaller than our Medium brush head and has a slightly longer neck.
Depending on which Philips Sonicare toothbrush model you have, below you will find step-by-step instructions how to charge your toothbrush properly.
Charging most Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
To charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush, follow the simple steps below:
The above steps apply to the models below:
Note: It takes at least 24 hours to fully charge the battery.
DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrush models come with unique charging components. These chargers are not interchangeable across the DiamondClean toothbrush family. If a handle is put in the incorrect charger, it may appear to look as if it's charging, but it is not. Be sure to use the charger that came with your toothbrush
See below for more detail on DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrushes.
Charging Philips Sonicare DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrushes
Note: It takes at least 24 hours to fully charge the battery.
Note: The DiamondClean Smart toothbrushes (in addition to a flashing battery indicator) will also lit up on the bottom and will beep twice when placed in the glass charger.
Charging Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush using the travel case
If you would like to charge your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush using the travel case, follow these easy steps:
Note: It can take up to 24 hours before your toothbrush is fully charged.
Charging Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush using a Wireless Charging Pad
If you would like to charge your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush on a wireless charging pad, follow these easy steps:
Note: It can take up to 12 hours before your toothbrush is fully charged.
Charging Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrushes
If you have Philips Sonicare PowerUp toothbrush, follow the steps below:
Note: It takes approximately 30 hours to fully charge the battery.
Improve the lifespan of your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush and clean your toothbrush and brush heads regularly. View this instructional video on how to keep your toothbrush clean and healthy.
Instructions to clean your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Follow these simple steps to clean and maintain your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush. Never use the dishwasher to clean your toothbrush, brush head or charger.
Clean your toothbrush every week
Note: Do not push on the rubber seal around the metal shaft with sharp objects, as this may cause water damage.
Sanitize your brush heads
Remove 99% of all bacteria from your brush heads by using our (Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitizer)[https://www.usa.philips.com/c-p/HX7990_02/sonicare-uv-brush-head-sanitizer].