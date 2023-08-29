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QP6531/15
Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
The new OneBlade Pro 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Face
Total
recurring payment
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use** to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.
OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.
Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.
Innovative 360 Blade moves in all directions and adjusts to every curve of your face to maintain constant skin contact, while enabling control at all times. Easily trim & shave, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes and greater comfort*.
OneBlade doesnt shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
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Ease of use
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