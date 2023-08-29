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    • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
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      OneBlade Pro 360 Face

      QP6531/15

      Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      The new OneBlade Pro 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      OneBlade Pro 360 Face

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      Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
      • 12-length precision comb
      • Wet & Dry use
      • Battery indicator
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      12-length precision comb

      12-length precision comb

      Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Blade that doesn't fade easily

      Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use** to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

      Fully waterproof

      Fully waterproof

      OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

      90 min Li-Ion battery

      90 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

      LED light shows battery status

      LED light shows battery status

      Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.

      Innovative 360 blade

      Innovative 360 Blade moves in all directions and adjusts to every curve of your face to maintain constant skin contact, while enabling control at all times. Easily trim & shave, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes and greater comfort*.

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesnt shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        • 360 Blade
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        12-length comb (0.5 - 9 mm)
        Maintenance
        Protection cap

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        90 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420
        • Replace every 4 months**
        2-year warranty
        2-year warranty on the handle

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3 LED battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Rechargeable
        Yes

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      • Vs its predecessor while shaving
      • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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