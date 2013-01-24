- 2 eyebrow combs
- Travel pouch
- AA battery
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
Nose, ear & eyebrows
Nose trimmer series 3000
Philips shop price$22.95*
NT3160/10
|
Nose trimmer series 5000
Nose trimmer series 5000
Philips shop price$39.95*
NT5175/16
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|