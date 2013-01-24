Home
    Nose trimmer

    Choose your best Nose Hair Trimmer

    Facial trimmer with maximum comfort

    NT3160/10

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    Fast & comfortable trim
    checkmark
    No pulling guaranteed
    checkmark
    Build to last
    The Philips Nose trimmer Series 5000 including manicure set gently removes unwanted nose, ear, eyerbrow hairs. The ProtectTube technology ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim of hair with no pulling guaranteed.

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 5000 including manicure set gently removes unwanted nose, ear, eyerbrow hairs. The ProtectTube technology ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim of hair with no pulling guaranteed.
    protectube technology

    No pulling guaranteed


    ProtecTube technology

    With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultrathin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught

    between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.
    ideal angle

    Easily reach every hair


    Ideal angle
    The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

    powerful cutting system

    Quickly and effective


    Powerful cutting system

    Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

    What's in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • 2 eyebrow combs
        • Travel pouch
        • AA battery

      Compare nose trimmer NT3160 with our other great nose trimmers

      Nose trimmer series 3000

      Nose, ear & eyebrows

      Nose trimmer series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $22.95*
      NT3160/10
      Compare features
      Nose trimmer series 5000

      Nose trimmer series 5000

      Nose trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $39.95*
      NT5175/16
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Maximum comfort
      • No pulling guaranteed
      • No pulling guaranteed

      Cutting system
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 4 length settings
      • Advanced ProtecTube techonology
      • DualCut technology
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 3 length settings

      Ease of use
      • Maintenance free, no oil needed
      • Fully washable
      • Maintenance free, no oil needed
      • Fully washable

      Battery
      • Lithium AA battery
      • AA battery

      Included accessories
      • 2 eyebrow combs
      • Travel pouch
      • AA battery
      • Cleaning brush
      • Soft pouch
      • 2 eyebrow combs
      • 3mm beard comb
      • AA battery
      * Suggested retail price

