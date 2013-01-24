Home
    Advanced Styling & Precision

    MG5730/15

    checkmark
    11 tools to trim and style face, hair and body
    checkmark
    DualCut blades for maximum precision
    checkmark
    Stainless Steel frame and Rubber grip for better control
    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.
    Suggested retail price: $89.95
    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.
    Beard and hair trimming

    Face, Hair and Body


    Head-to-toe grooming

    This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
    Fully washable

    Showerproof


    Use in the shower
    The product is showerproof for the convenience of using in the shower. Or simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

    Turbo power

    Maximum precision


    DualCut Technology

    Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another - sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 4 years of use.

    Reviews and Rating

    What’s in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Metal trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 12 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        • 1 body comb
      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Compare multigroomer MG5730/15 with our other models

      Multigroom series 7000

      18-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $209.00*
      MG7770/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 7000

      14-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $119.00*
      MG7720/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 5000

      11-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $89.95*
      MG5730/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 3000

      9-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $84.95*
      MG3740/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 3000

      8-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $59.95*
      MG3730/15
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Face, Hair and Body Trimmer
      • 18 attachments
      • Face, Hair and Body Trimmer
      • 14 attachments
      • Face, Hair and Body Trimmer
      • 11 attachments
      • Face and Hair Trimmer
      • 9 attachments
      • Face and Hair Trimmer
      • 8 attachments

      Ease of use
      • Showerproof
      • Stainless steel frame with Rubber Grip
      • Showerproof
      • Stainless steel frame with Rubber Grip
      • Showerproof
      • Stainless steel frame with Rubber Grip
      • Washable
      • Plastic frame with Rubber Grip
      • Washable
      • Plastic frame with Rubber Grip

      Battery
      • Li-Ion
      • 5 hour run time
      • Quick Charge Function
      • Li-Ion
      • 120 minute run time
      • Quick Charge Function
      • NiMH
      • 80 minute run time
      • NiMH
      • 60 minute run time
      • NiMH
      • 60 minute run time

      Included accessories
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision Shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • Wide hair clipper
      • Bodyshaver
      • Body skin protector attachment
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 4 wide hair combs
      • 2 fading combs
      • 2 body combs
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision Shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • Bodyshaver
      • Body skin protector attachment
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • 2 body combs
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision Shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • 1 body comb
      • Trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • Trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      * Suggested retail price

