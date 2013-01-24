Home
    All-in-one trimmer

    MG3730/15

    checkmark
    8 tools to style and trim face and hair
    checkmark
    DualCut blades for maximum precision
    checkmark
    Plastic frame with rubber grip for better control
    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want.
    Suggested retail price: $59.95
    Advanced Styling & Precision

    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want.
    beard and hair trimming

    Face and Hair


    Beard and hair trimming

    This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.
    fully washable

    Washable


    Rinse under tap
    Simply detach and rinse your baldes and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.

    skin friendly steel blades

    Self Sharpening Blades


    Longer Lasting 

    Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another - sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are shaper as day 1 after 3 years of use.

    What’s in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Full size metal trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Detail foil shaver
        • Nose trimmer
        • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
        • Detail & eyebrow comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        • Storage pouch
        • Charging cord
      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Compare multigroomer MG3730/15 with our other models

      Multigroom series 7000

      18-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $209.00*
      MG7770/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 7000

      14-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $119.00*
      MG7720/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 5000

      11-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $89.95*
      MG5730/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 3000

      9-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $84.95*
      MG3740/15
      Compare features
      Multigroom series 3000

      8-in-1 trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $59.95*
      MG3730/15
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Face, Hair and Body Trimmer
      • 18 attachments
      • Face, Hair and Body Trimmer
      • 14 attachments
      • Face, Hair and Body Trimmer
      • 11 attachments
      • Face and Hair Trimmer
      • 9 attachments
      • Face and Hair Trimmer
      • 8 attachments

      Ease of use
      • Showerproof
      • Stainless steel frame with Rubber Grip
      • Showerproof
      • Stainless steel frame with Rubber Grip
      • Showerproof
      • Stainless steel frame with Rubber Grip
      • Washable
      • Plastic frame with Rubber Grip
      • Washable
      • Plastic frame with Rubber Grip

      Battery
      • Li-Ion
      • 5 hour run time
      • Quick Charge Function
      • Li-Ion
      • 120 minute run time
      • Quick Charge Function
      • NiMH
      • 80 minute run time
      • NiMH
      • 60 minute run time
      • NiMH
      • 60 minute run time

      Included accessories
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision Shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • Wide hair clipper
      • Bodyshaver
      • Body skin protector attachment
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 4 wide hair combs
      • 2 fading combs
      • 2 body combs
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision Shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • Bodyshaver
      • Body skin protector attachment
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • 2 body combs
      • Metal trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Precision Shaver
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • 1 body comb
      • Trimmer
      • Detail metal trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      • Trimmer
      • Nose & ear trimmer
      • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
      • 2 stubble combs
      • 3 hair combs
      * Suggested retail price

