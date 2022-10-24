Search terms

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Designed for uninterrupted feeding

    Our Anti-colic Baby Bottles with anti-colic valve system and textured nipple is designed to minimise feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.

    Clinically proven

    60% less fussing at night

    Babies fed with our Anti-colic Baby Bottles experienced less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle

    Secure latch

    Nipple designed for uninterrupted feeding

    The nipple shape is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding

    No. 1 brand

    Recommended by mums

    Philips Avent is the #1 brand of baby products recommended by mums worldwide¹

    Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

    Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    60% less fussing at night*

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Easy to hold

    The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.

    Anti-colic

    Less air down there

    Our clinically proven² Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas.

    Support

    Meet our Pregnancy+ App

    Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

    Free download

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
    ² At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
    * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
    * At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
    * Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    * What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

