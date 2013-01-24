Home
    Boozy chocolate & cherry fondue

    Servings 10 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
    HomeCooker
    0-30 minutes
    Alcohol
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    All-in-one Multi Cooker
    Desserts and baked goods
    Chocolate
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 300 millilitre single cream
    • 300 milliliter double cream
    • 50 gram dried sour cherries, chopped
    • a splash of cherry brandy
    • 300 gram good-quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

    Directions

    • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in the pan, then set the temperature to 130°C and immediately pour in all the cream and brandy, and add the sour cherries. Set the timer for 10 minutes.
    • Meanwhile, smash the chocolate up into small chunks and prepare all your delicious bites for dipping (see my tip, left). When the time’s up, add the chocolate and set the timer for 2 minutes, so it can melt.
    • Turn the HomeCooker off, remove the pan and the stirrer attachment. To finish off, mix the fondue with a spoon until well combined, then pour into a serving bowl or divide between individual cups and get dipping!
    • Chef’s tip: The sky’s the limit when it comes to choosing what to dip in your fondue – just have fun with it. Try everything from griddled soldiers of pannetone or brioche, to segments of clementine or slices of banana. Fresh strawberries and cherries always work a treat too.
