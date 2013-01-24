Baked vanilla cheesecake

A biscuity base topped with creamy, vanilla-infused cheesecake. This version is made using the pressure cooker mode which makes for a perfectly moist dessert.

Servings 8, Preparation time 15 mins., Cooking time: 20 minutes (excluding pressure building time). Chilling time: 4 hours or overnight

Ingredients

150g butter digestive or plain sweet biscuits, crushed

75g butter, melted, cooled

250g cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

3 tsp cornflour ½ cup sour cream

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla bean extract

Fresh berries, icing sugar and double thick cream, to serve

Directions