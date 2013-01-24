Home
    Baked vanilla cheesecake

    A biscuity base topped with creamy, vanilla-infused cheesecake. This version is made using the pressure cooker mode which makes for a perfectly moist dessert.

    Servings 8, Preparation time 15 mins., Cooking time: 20 minutes (excluding pressure building time). Chilling time: 4 hours or overnight
    Desserts and baked goods
    All-in-one Multi Cooker

    Ingredients

    • 150g butter digestive or plain sweet biscuits, crushed
    • 75g butter, melted, cooled
    • 250g cream cheese, at room temperature
    • ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
    • 3 tsp cornflour
    • ½ cup sour cream
    • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
    • 1 tsp vanilla bean extract
    • Fresh berries, icing sugar and double thick cream, to serve

    Directions

    • 1. Grease and line the base of a 20cm deep-sided loose bottom round cake pan (see Cook’s note) with baking paper. Combine the crushed biscuits and butter. Press firmly into the base and a little way up the sides of prepared pan.
    • 2. Beat the cream cheese, condensed milk and cornflour until smooth. Add the sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Beat until combined. Pour into the crumb crust.
    • 3. Place the rack provided into the inner pot and add 1 cup of water to the cooker. Take two long strips of foil and fold each in half lengthways and then fold in half again. Lay them in a cross on a work surface. Place the cake pan on top and bring the foil strips up the sides of the pan to make a foil sling.
    • 4. Lift the cake pan into the pot. The foil sling makes the cheesecake easier to remove from the pot after cooking.
    • 5. Close lid, select MANUAL program in PRESSURE COOKING, set time for 20 minutes. Press START.
    • 6. When cooking is complete, allow the pot to stand for 10 minutes or until the floating valve has dropped. Turn pressure regulator to VENT. Remove lid.
    • 7. Using heat-proof mitts, remove the cheesecake and place on the bench, discard the foil strips. Cool for 30 minutes, then chill for 4 hours or overnight.
    • 8. To serve, carefully remove the cheesecake from the cake pan. Top with berries and dust with icing sugar. Serve with double thick cream. Cover and refrigerate any remaining portions and use within 3 days.
