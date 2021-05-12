  • 2yrs warranty

    Products
    HX9992/21 Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ
    Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/21

    I cannot connect my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush with the Sonicare app

    Below are iOS and Android troubleshooting steps if you cannot connect your Sonicare 9900 Prestige to the Sonicare app. 

    iOS Devices

    Steps to connect:
    • Open the Sonicare app, make sure that Bluetooth is on and that the app has Bluetooth permission
    • Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off or placing it on and off the charger)
    • Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected

    If the steps above fail:

    • Go to your phone settings
      • Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
      • Turn on Bluetooth
      • Check the app to see if you are connected
    Still not working?
    • Go to your phone settings
    • Open Bluetooth
    • Click on (i) and select 'Forget This Device' for Philips Sonicare
    • Place the toothbrush on its original charger
    • Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
    • Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
    • All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
    • Open the Sonicare app and accept the pairing request when prompted

    If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.
     

    Android Devices

    Steps to connect:
    • Open the Sonicare app, make sure that Bluetooth is on and that the app has Bluetooth permission
    • Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off or placing it on and off the charger)
    • Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected

    If the steps above fail:

    • Go to your phone settings
      • Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
      • Turn on Bluetooth
      • Check the app to see if you are connected
    Repeat the above steps at least 7 times if it does not work at first.

    Still not working? 
    • Go to phone settings and find your Bluetooth devices, click on 'Philips Sonicare' and choose 'Forget'/'Unpair'
    • Place the toothbrush on its original charger
    • Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
    • Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
    • All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
    • Open the Sonicare app and accept the pairing request when prompted
    If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/21 , HX9992/22 .

