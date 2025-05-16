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    Philips Support

    How should I store expressed breast milk?

    Published on 16 May 2025

    You can store breast milk in the refrigerator (below 4°C/39°F) for up to 4 days or in the freezer (below -18°C/0°F) for 6-12 months using a Philips Avent bottle, storage cup or breast milk storage bag. For long-term storage, deep freezing (below -20°C/-4°F) is highly recommended.

    When taking breast milk with you on the go, use it within 4 hours.

    Check below for recommended storage temperatures and where to buy storage accessories

    Recommended milk storage temperatures

     

    Location

    Temperature

    Maximum storage duration

    Room

    Up to 25°C (77°F)

    4 hours

    Refrigerator

    < 4°C (40°F)

    4 days

    Freezer

    < -18°C (0°F) (the colder the better)

    6-12 months

    Source:

    https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/recommendations/handling_breastmilk.htm

    Where to buy milk storage accessories

    You can order bottles, storage cups and breast milk storage bags at www.philips.com/avent or contact the Philips Consumer Care Centre in your country for assistance.

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