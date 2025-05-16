You can store breast milk in the refrigerator (below 4°C/39°F) for up to 4 days or in the freezer (below -18°C/0°F) for 6-12 months using a Philips Avent bottle, storage cup or breast milk storage bag. For long-term storage, deep freezing (below -20°C/-4°F) is highly recommended.

When taking breast milk with you on the go, use it within 4 hours.

Check below for recommended storage temperatures and where to buy storage accessories