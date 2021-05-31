It is very important to use the right charger for the OneBlade model you have. We recommend using only the original charger that came with your Philips OneBlade. This is because it has the right shape to fit into the OneBlade's charging slot and also provides the appropriate charging voltage.

Trying to connect a different charger with your OneBlade can damage the device. Therefore, always check the shape of the charger and make sure that you are using the recommended charger with your OneBlade.

If you need a new charger for your OneBlade you can find this on our online shop. If you are unsure which charger is compatible with your OneBlade model, please contact us and we will gladly help you.