    HD9950/01 Party Master Kit
    Party Master Kit

    HD9950/01

    I cannot select images or take a photo for my Philips NutriU App recipe

    If you cannot take a photo for a Philips NutriU app recipe or select images from the library, we are here to help you. Try the following tips and tricks.

    The camera permissions are not enabled

    Please check if your camera permissions are enabled.

    You can check this in your device settings (usually under the privacy section, under the camera section, or directly within the app management).

    There is a problem with your camera

    If your camera permissions are enabled but you still cannot take a photo for a Philips NutriU recipe, please check that your camera works properly when taking a normal picture.

    If you cannot take a normal picture, then there is a problem with your camera.

    If you are able to take normal pictures and have checked your camera permissions, please contact us. To help you, we will need to know your OS version (iOS, Android, installed version) and your device model.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9950/01 , HD9952/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9630/21 , HD9651/91 , HD9621/41 , HD9643/17 , HD9216/81 , HD9912/90 , HD9940/00 , HD9620/01 , HD9621/11 , HD9240/30 , HD9240/90 , HD9230/20 , HD9230/50 , HD9905/00 , HD9904/00 , HD9225/50 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/50 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/20 .

