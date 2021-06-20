• Press the SmartSkin sensor (the magnifying glass icon) and put your Philips Lumea prestige on your skin. The sensor will scan your skin and the suggested light intensity that you could use will blink white. This indicates the highest setting that might still feel comfortable and does not cause side effects.

• Press the confirmation button (V) to confirm that you want to use the suggested settings advice.

Note: We advise you to use the SmartSkin sensor on different areas of your body. This is because skin colour and sensitivity may vary in different body areas. We advise choosing the setting that you feel comfortable with per body area.