Bluetooth is not on or pairing

Check to see if the Bluetooth on your smartphone is turned on before opening the Sonicare App. If not, go to the settings on your smartphone to turn on Bluetooth.



If it still does not connect, try to reset your Bluetooth network on your smartphone. Use below steps to clear the cache of your Android or iPhone device:



Clear Bluetooth cache on Android

1. Go to Settings

2. Select "Application Manager"

3. Press "More" or the 3 dots in the upper right corner

4. Select "Show system apps"

5. Select "Bluetooth" or "Bluetooth share"

6. Select Storage

7. Tap "Clear Cache"

8. Restart your phone

9. Try to connect again following the steps on the Sonicare App



Clear Bluetooth cache on iOS

1. Go to "Settings"

2. Select "Bluetooth"

3. Make sure that Bluetooth is on

4. Under "my devices" tap the "info" icon next to the toothbrush

5. Select "Forget this device"

6. Try to connect again following the steps on the Sonicare App