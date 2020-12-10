  • 2yrs warranty

    Products
    HD8752/03 Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product

    Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8752/03

    How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

    It is important to keep your Philips/ Saeco espresso machine clean so the machine and parts keep working properly and so the coffee tastes good.

    Step-by-step cleaning instructions for your espresso machine are written in the user manual. We have added some general instructional videos below on how to clean your machine and its parts.

    Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.

    For specific cleaning instructions for your espresso machine please visit our Coffee Care support page.

    Cleaning the brew group

    The brew group needs weekly and monthly maintenance. Our instructional video below explains how to do this.
    • Weekly cleaning: Rinse the machine's brew group with lukewarm water  
    • Monthly cleaning: Use the Coffee oil remover tablets CA6704 to remove oil from the filter on the brew group
    Play Pause

    Lubricating the brew group

    It is important to lubricate the brew group frequently for continued ease of movement of its mechanical parts in your espresso machine.
    Lubricate the brew group every 2 months.
    1. Apply a thin layer of grease to the piston of the brew group
    2. Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located at the bottom of the brew group
    3. Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.

    Cleaning the drip tray, coffee grounds container and water tank

    Below you will find information on how often you should clean the drip tray, coffee grounds container and water tank:
    • Drip tray: Empty it daily or as soon as the red indicator pops up through the tray
    • Coffee grounds container: Clean it weekly and empty the coffee grounds container when prompted by the machine
    • Water tank: Clean and rinse it weekly with tap water
    Philips espresso machines parts

    Cleaning LatteGo

    Rinse the LatteGo under the tap or clean the two parts in the dishwasher after each use.
    Watch the instructional video below. 
    Play Pause

    Cleaning the classic milk frother

    See instructions below on how to clean the classic milk frother.

    • Daily clean: Remove the external part of the classic milk frother and rinse it with water. Make sure you also clean the tiny hole. If it looks clogged, insert a needle in it to unclog it. 
    • Monthly clean: Use Philips milk circuit cleaner (CA6705) to prevent the milk circuit from clogging.
    For the classic milk frother with a knob, also make sure that you remove the knob when cleaning under the tap and dry the parts before assembly.
     
    Cleaning Philips Milk Frother
    Play Pause

    Cleaning the internal cappuccinatore

    See instructions below on how to clean the cappuccinatore or watch the movie.

    Daily: Perform the "HYGIESTEAM" program in the cleaning menu.

    Weekly: Remove and disassemble the internal cappuccinatore.

      Rinse all parts under the tap with some washing-up liquid.

    Monthly: Perform the "DEEP MILK CLEAN" procedure in the cleaning menu and use the Philips (CA6705) milk circuit cleaner.

    Play Pause

    Cleaning the milk carafe

    See instructions below on how to clean the milk carafe of your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine or watch the video.

     After each use: Most machines show a cleaning icon for a while on the display after brewing.
      Place an empty cup under the milk spout and follow the instructions on the display.

    Daily: Rinse the tube and the top part of the milk carafe with lukewarm water.

    Weekly: Disassemble the milk carafe and clean all parts in lukewarm water.
     

    Monthly: Use Philips milk circuit cleaner (CA6705) to prevent the milk circuit from clogging.
    Play Pause

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HD8752/03 , HD8752/94 , HD8753/03 , HD8966/13 , HD8768/03 , HD8761/03 , HD8762/03 , HD8855/03 , HD8857/03 , HD8750/13 , HD8753/25 , HD8752/25 , HD8753/23 , HD8930/13 , HD8751/23 , HD8752/23 , HD8946/03 , RI9735/82 , RI9305/03 , HD8745/04 , RI9702/03 , HD8943/13 , HD8856/03 , HD8854/03 , HD8839/11 , HD8838/02 , HD8837/03 , HD8747/01 , HD8833/13 , HD8836/11 , HD8946/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

