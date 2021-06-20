Intense Pulsed Light is a technology that has been in use since 1996 for hair removal. Over time, no serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported. Philips Lumea has been developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women. It fulfils all the safety regulations for home-use appliances. As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual.