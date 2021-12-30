If you are wondering how to find the model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum, please find the information about this below.
Where can I find the model and the serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
The model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum
- on the bottom,
- underneath the dust container,
- on the back of the handheld or
- behind the water tank of the device.
The model number is mostly located in the upper left-hand corner. It starts with two capital letters followed by four digits. For instance, FC9192/xx or XW9385/xx.
The serial number is mostly in the bottom right-hand corner. It consists of four digits: the first two digits mark the year, the second two digits mark the week number. For instance, 1850 or 1734. In some cases, S/N is printed in front of the serial number.