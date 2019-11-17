  • 2yrs warranty

    HX9112/02 Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9112/02

    How do I reset my Philips Sonicare toothbrush to factory settings

    Use these instructions to easily reset your Philips Sonicare toothbrush to the original factory settings.

    Instructions on how to reset your Sonicare toothbrush

    1. Place your handle on the charger. Make sure that the charger is plugged into a live outlet.
    2. Press and hold the power button together with the intensity button (intensity up) and the mode button for at least 2 seconds
    3. You will hear 3 beeps and see the battery light flashing green

    Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush is now set to original factory settings.

    NOTE: After resetting, the EasyStart feature is disabled. The Quadpacer and pressure sensor are enabled

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9112/02 , HX9182/10 .

